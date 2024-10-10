Murray's Playhouse in the Park hosts stand up comedy fundraiser this weekend

Playhouse in the Park is a nonprofit organization that has been the Murray-Calloway County community theatre since 1977 and has hosted hundreds of local play productions, music shows, and events. On Saturday, October 12, Playhouse in the Park is hosting a stand-up comedy show to raise money for future costs of the organization. WKMS Morning Edition host Daniel Hurt spoke to local comedian Sarah Hines, who is hosting and performing at the event, about the upcoming fundraiser, what

people can expect, and how they can come out to laugh and support a local nonprofit at the same time.

"So, we're doing a fundraiser. It's gonna be really fun. We had a fundraiser in June as well, that was a stand-up fundraiser, and we sold almost all the tickets. It was almost sold out, and it was a really great night,” said Hines. “I think people had a lot of fun. It's really fun to bring a new kind of art to the Playhouse.”

Hines said that stand-up is a recent addition to the Playhouse stage. "We've done a couple of improv shows there, but it really is not something that you typically see in the theatre. It was really kind of cool for some of the comics—a lot of the comics that we have coming are used to working in theatres."

Hines said Playhouse in the Park has been in operation for nearly 50 years and has been an essential part of the community and the arts for Murray. “What they do is they put on shows that are able to be seen by the community, but more importantly, that community members are in. Everyone that you see on stage is a volunteer, everyone working backstage and working on the lighting and all of those things, those are all done by volunteers,” said Hines.

“It really gives people the opportunity to take part in the process of theater, which I think is just really amazing. I started doing theatre at Playhouse in the Park when I was about 12 years old, and I've made lifelong friends from it. It really just opens you up to the ability to perform, which I think is so important.”

Hines said there are opportunities to come see performances at Playhouse in the Park and even the chance to participate. “They are doing Frankenstein in October, which is a really good show. They've got a really good cast in there, so you should definitely see that,” said Hines. “And then, if you want to be in a show, they're doing Annie for Christmas.”

Hines said that Playhouse also helps support the Penguin Project, a program that helps disabled individuals by pairing them with mentors and allowing them to be "stars of the show," Hines explained. "You should definitely check that out.

Hines will be the host and emcee of the stand-up comedy fundraiser, which features a roster of comedians who have performed on stages large and small.

The Playhouse in the Park Stand-up Comedy Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 7 pm. Ticket information and more can be found on the Playhouse in the Park website.