Eggner's Ferry Bridge To Be Closed Thursday At 6 P.M.

The U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggner’s Ferry Bridge will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) to apply a waterproof epoxy.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge was originally scheduled to be closed overnight on Friday. No reason for the change has been given. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed for 18 to 24 hours. This is the fourth phase in a two month project.

Motorists are advised to detour via U.S. 68 to Interstate 24. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the route if possible. Drivers should slow down and use extra caution when traveling through the work zone.