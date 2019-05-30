Feedback Sought For New Assessment Designs

By

Credit Rido / 123rf

The Kentucky Department of Education is seeking feedback from teachers, parents and others to help shape tests students will take under new standards for reading, writing, mathematics and social studies.

 

The Daily News reports the agency is asking for input through online surveys before the assessment designs are submitted to the Kentucky Board of Education for approval.

 

Policy adviser Michael Hackworth said assessment designs provide targets for test development and information for teachers as they make decisions about how to instruct classes. The designs help determine what areas are assessed and how much they should count.

 

The initiative is part of a broader review of Kentucky's academic standards that began with the passage of Senate Bill 1 in 2017.

Tags: 
Kentucky Department of Education
Kentucky Board of Education

