Former Gov. Steve Beshear Calls For Positive Campaigns Ahead of Primary

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear called on state Democrats at a meet-and-greet dinner in Hopkins County to not attack one another ahead of primary elections, echoing an earlier request by his son who’s running for governor.

Beshear’s request for positive campaigning comes during a tightening primary race for governor between his son, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, state representative Rocky Adkins and former state auditor Adam Edelen.

Andy Beshear asked his rivals in February to sign a pledge not to attack each other. Both Adkins and Edelen rejected the idea.

Steve Beshear ended his address saying while he supports his son, he’ll back whoever wins the primary race for governor.

“Not one of our candidates ought to say a bad word about any other of our candidates,” Beshear said. “We will have the candidate. And whoever the candidate is, we’ve got to get moving.”

Beshear also said Democrats need to do a better job of communicating their values and policies if they want to win in November.