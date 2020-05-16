Hopkins County Officials Send Out Restaurant Guidelines For Next Week’s Reopening

Restaurants in Kentucky are able to open on May 22 and Hopkins County officials say they have sent out local guidelines for restaurants to follow.

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said the guidelines include limiting tables to 10 or fewer, keeping six feet of space between tables, and encouraging restaurants to use disposable menus, napkins, tablecloths, utensils and condiments. There can also be no self-service drink stations or buffet style dining.

“My health environmentalist at the health department is taking our information to all of the restaurants with the governor's requirements for restaurants to follow,” Whitfield said. “He is really encouraging that you still use cards and do takeout and delivery as much as possible..”

As of the May 15 morning update, Hopkins County reports 216 cases of COVID-19 and 140 confirmed recoveries. There are approximately 49 active cases and 17 active cases are out of long term care facilities, according to Whitfield.

Guidelines and daily updates on the state’s reopening may be found at healthyatwork.ky.gov.