Kentucky Public Defenders File Suit Against Parole Board

Credit Blogtrepreneur / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A lawsuit filed by public defenders in Kentucky says people are being left in jail longer than they're supposed to for technical parole violations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports attorneys for the state Department of Public Advocacy asked a judge for an injunction against the Kentucky Parole Board.

 

DPA attorney Tim Arnold says state law requires the Parole Board to hold a hearing within 30 days of a person being incarcerated for alleged parole violation. That's to decide if there’s enough evidence to revoke parole or whether release back into community supervision is justified.

 

