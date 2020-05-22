Kentucky Public Defenders File Suit Against Parole Board

A lawsuit filed by public defenders in Kentucky says people are being left in jail longer than they're supposed to for technical parole violations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports attorneys for the state Department of Public Advocacy asked a judge for an injunction against the Kentucky Parole Board.

DPA attorney Tim Arnold says state law requires the Parole Board to hold a hearing within 30 days of a person being incarcerated for alleged parole violation. That's to decide if there’s enough evidence to revoke parole or whether release back into community supervision is justified.