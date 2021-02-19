KSP Seeks Assistance Locating Driver, Company Truck Who Struck, Killed Hopkins County Man

Kentucky State Police Post 2 asked for help identifying a truck and its driver who struck and killed 29-year-old Michael "Andrew" Dowd earlier this month.

A release issued by KSP reported, based on the evidence at the scene where Dowd’s body was found, officials are looking for a white 2018-2022 Freightliner Cascadia with a damaged front passenger headlight assembly and hood. The incident occurred near the city of Nortonville, on the southbound side of Interstate 69, near the 103 mile marker in Hopkins County.

KSP said it is possible the commercial vehicle driver did not realize they struck a pedestrian and may have suspected they struck an animal or object.

Dowd was reported missing earlier this month, reportedly last seen on Feb. 4 at a residence on Wells Road in Nortonville around 1 a.m. At approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 7, officers with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office located Dowd’s body off of the southbound side of Interstate 69, near the 103 mile marker in Hopkins County.

Any commercial vehicle company with damage sustained, involving replacement of the passenger headlight assembly and hood, are asked to contact the KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.