KYTC Urges Caution, Mowing Crews Begin I-24

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued caution for motorists as mowing crews are following behind litter pick-up crews on Interstate 24 near Paducah..

The mowing crew started on the Kentucky side of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge and will advance eastward along the interstate in the coming days. KYTC reports the crew will also mow along U.S. 60 from the I-24 Paducah Exit 4 Interchange to the McCracken-Ballard County Line, as well as KY 1954/John Puryear Drive from Paducah Exit 11 to the John Puryear Bridge and along U.S. 68 near the Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 Interchange in McCracken County.

Once those areas are completed, KYTC said the mowing crew will continue working eastward along I-24 to the Trigg-Christian County Line near the 69 mile marker.

Another KYTC mowing crew will work along the lower Purchase Parkway in Fulton County where crews have held off mowing to allow herbicide spray on Johnsongrass and noxious weeks along the right-of-way to have optimum impact.

Mowing zones will be marked with signage and, KYTC said, “should be treated with the same respect and caution as other work zones.”

KYTC Public Information Officer Keith Todd said, “Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes from time to time as they go about their work. Motorists should also be mindful of personnel in close proximity to traffic flow in areas with ongoing mowing or litter removal activities.”

Todd said political signs and other advertising are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed. He said yard signs and other signs create both an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews and will be removed by state personnel.

KYTC said in the statement that in addition to contract mowing crews, state crews are continuing mowing activities along U.S. highways and rural secondary highways in many Western Kentucky counties. Mowing crews will have active work zones across the region anytime weather conditions allow for about the next month.

Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.