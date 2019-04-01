Law Enforcement Agencies Search For Missing Murray Woman One Year After Disappearance

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the area where a Murray woman went missing one year ago.

Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said a search party is combing over Kaler in Graves County Monday where Samantha Sperry was last seen.

Sperry was 25 at the time of her disappearance.

Steger said law enforcement are following-up on old leads they felt needed to be “re-looked at.”

“It’s the same time of the year that she came up missing last year. The terrain is about the same- the foliage on the trees (is the same)- and we can get an idea of what it was like when she did go missing,” he said.

Steger said officials from the Graves County, Calloway County and McCracken County Sheriff’s Departments, the Kentucky State Police and some local fire and rescue squads are involved in the search.

He said law enforcement hopes the new search will encourage people to come forward with information related to Sperry’s disappearance.

Sperry’s friends and family held a candlelight vigil last week to mark one year since her disappearance.

“It’s the same time of the year that she came up missing last year. The terrain is about the same- the foliage on the trees- and we can get an idea of what it was like when she did go missing.”