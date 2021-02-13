Listen Live: Day 5 Of Trump Impeachment Trial

By 2 hours ago
  • Bruce Castor, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is pictured on a break in the third day of the Trump's impeachment trial at the Capitol.
    Michael Reynolds / Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on February 13, 2021 10:48 am

Updated on Saturday at 11:28 a.m. ET

The Senate voted to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, prolonging the proceedings after the trial had appeared headed toward its conclusion.

Reports about what Trump might have known about — and how he responded to — the danger to Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers during the riot led the House impeachment managers to seek at least one witness. The defense now has the opportunity to call for its own witnesses.

The Senate began Trump's second impeachment trial on Tuesday, hinged on the charge that he incited a deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last month.

The historic second trial comes just a month after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead. Two additional police officers who responded to the scene have died by suicide since.

The House managers acting as the prosecution in the trial blamed Trump for stoking the crowd and directly endangering hundreds of lawmakers.

Trump's defense has been that his remarks ahead of the riot should be protected under the First Amendment and that the impeachment effort itself is flawed and highly partisan.

Editor's note: Some of the videos shown during the trial contain profanity and violence.

This story originally published on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

