Lyon Co. Middle School Teacher Arrested For Alleged Sexual Exploitative Offenses

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lyon County Middle School teacher after a complaint was filed on Saturday.

Sheriff Brent White said their investigation began with aid from the Kentucky State Police and in cooperation with the Lyon County School District.

33-year-old Michael Derek McCuiston was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of tampering with evidence.

McCuiston was a teacher at Lyon County Middle School and a coach at Lyon County High School. White says McCuiston resigned from his position in jail.

White said McCuiston is allegedly involved in “sexual exploitative related offenses” while in his previous employment.

White said evidence was seized and sent to the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch in Frankfort.

Additional charges may be pending as a result of the ongoing investigation.