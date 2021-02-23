Marshall Co. Man Arrested In Connection To Capitol Riot Violence

FBI officials say they have arrested a Marshall County man in connection to the violence at the U.S. Capitol last month.

A statement from the FBI field office in Louisville said Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky was arrested Tuesday for charges including:

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Obstruction of Law Enforcement during Civil Disorder

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in Any Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

The statement said Mullins remained in federal custody, with an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday. The FBI field office in Louisville also reported Tuesday the arrests of two other people in Owensboro.

The Ohio Valley ReSource recently reported at least 21 people from Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.