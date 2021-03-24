McCracken, Hopkins Counties Transition Drivers Licensing Services Away From County Administration

Two western Kentucky counties will no longer use their circuit court clerk to administer driver’s licenses.

McCracken and Hopkins counties will allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to serve their residents through regional offices. The western Kentucky counties join seven others in the commonwealth joining the program. Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties were the first to make the transfer of services.

The new counties joining the statewide consortium will cease licensing services at their clerks’ offices Monday, April 26.

“Kentucky’s system for driver license application, issuance and renewal is being taken to the next level with a network of driver licensing regional offices exclusively dedicated to licensing services,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement.

Both Paducah and Madisonville currently host regional offices for the Cabinet. The Kentucky State Police will continue to conduct permit and license testing at their current locations until further notice.

The entire commonwealth will transition to the regional licensing system by June 30, 2022.