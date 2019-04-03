Murray State All-American Ja Morant Will Enter The NBA Draft

Following a successful sophomore season in which he captured All-American and All-Conference honors, Murray State guard Ja Morant will enter the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant announced his intent to enter during a press conference at the CFSB Center on Wednesday. He said the decision was tough and he made it after talking with his parents.

“We thought that it was going to happen in a day, we’d make the decision, but another day went by and another day went by,” Morant said. “It was a very tough decision just to leave Murray State, but it still has a place in my heart and I’ll always be a Racer.”

Head Coach Matt McMahon said it was a privilege to coach Morant. Morant capped off his career at Murray State by becoming the first Division-I player to average 20 points and 10 assists in a single season. Morant was also named OVC Player of the Year and helped lead his team to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.