Murray State All-American Ja Morant Will Enter The NBA Draft

Credit Jenny Rohl / Murray State Athletics, GoRacers.com

Following a successful sophomore season in which he captured All-American and All-Conference honors, Murray State guard Ja Morant will enter the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant announced his intent to enter during a press conference at the CFSB Center on Wednesday. He said the decision was tough and he made it after talking with his parents.

“We thought that it was going to happen in a day, we’d make the decision, but another day went by and another day went by,” Morant said. “It was a very tough decision just to leave Murray State, but it still has a place in my heart and I’ll always be a Racer.”

Head Coach Matt McMahon said it was a privilege to coach Morant. Morant capped off his career at Murray State by becoming the first Division-I player to average 20 points and 10 assists in a single season. Morant was also named OVC Player of the Year and helped lead his team to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Murray State President: Ja Morant, Racers Performance Worth $250M In Media Coverage

By Mar 28, 2019
Jenny Rohl / Murray State Athletics, goracers.com

Murray State President Bob Jackson said Ja Morant and the Racers’ basketball run this year is worth about $250 million from a media standpoint.

Murray State Crushes Marquette To Advance In NCAA Tournament

By Mar 21, 2019
Murray State Athletics via Facebook

The Murray State Racers crushed the Marquette Golden Eagles Thursday afternoon by 19 points, 83-64, to advance to the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Murray State Racers Win OVC Tournament, Head To NCAA For 17th Time

By Mar 10, 2019
Michael Dann / GoRacers.com

Murray State guard Ja Morant was determined to finish the job Saturday night.

With the Racers' NCAA Tournament hopes on the line, the sophomore standout came through in the second half in front of more than 10,000 fans at Ford Center.

Murray State Basketball’s Ja Morant Twice Consecutively OVC Player Of The Week

By Dec 4, 2018
Murray State Racer Athletics via Facebook

Murray State University basketball player Ja Morant on Monday was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row.