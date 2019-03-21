Murray State Crushes Marquette To Advance In NCAA Tournament

The Murray State Racers crushed the Marquette Golden Eagles Thursday afternoon by 19 points, 83-64, to advance to the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Racers’ star player sophomore Ja Morant dominated the game, recording a triple-double with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. That’s the 9th triple-double in tournament history, and the first one since 2012. Freshman Tevin Brown also contributed 19 points for the Racers.

Markus Howard led the Marquette Golden Eagles in scoring, with 26 points. The Racers face Florida State University on Saturday in the second round.