National Weather Service Of Paducah Closely Watching Approaching Winter Storms

Western Kentucky is the focal point of the region in that it’s likely to see the most impact of the winter storm fronts arriving Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service of Paducah.

Chris Noles, Lead Forecaster with NWS Paducah, during a media briefing Saturday afternoon, said the western Kentucky region is looking at 2-4 inches of snow on the low end and 6-9 inches on the high end. He said meteorologists can’t rule out the possibility of sleet or freezing rain, but expect any potential mix would include sleet and predominantly snow. He said some models are predicting even more snow for western Kentucky, which is why the overall forecast is currently ‘more than 4 inches.’

“I think we’re dialed into this forecast with only a few minor tweaks at this point,” Noles said, adding the midnight shift will lock in whether NWS Paducah issues a winter storm advisory or winter storm warning.

Noles said some drifting may take place with the forecast of 10-15 MPH winds, especially since the snow will be “on the fluffy side,” powdery and dry. He said he’s not concerned about power outages because the dry snow doesn’t sit as heavy on the power lines.

The snow should arrive Sunday evening, Noles said, and continue into Monday morning. He said the larger amounts of snow are predicted to arrive around lunchtime Monday and continue through the evening.

A school official from Fulton, Kentucky sought his recommendation regarding bringing students to school on Monday.

“In your shoes, I would be very concerned about having school on Monday,” he said.

Regarding the road conditions on Tuesday, Noles said the snow will have moved out of the area by that point but the commute could be “tricky.” He said a number of factors impact road conditions including local authorities’ response with road treatment, potential for snow drifting and the below-freezing temperatures.

Noles said it will likely be later in the week or even the weekend before temperatures rise above freezing.

The system expected later in the week “is complicated,” Noles said, and more difficult to forecast.

“It’s pretty chaotic right now,” he added, saying NWS Paducah is reviewing a number of models and forecasts in anticipation.