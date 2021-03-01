National Weather Service Of Paducah Promotes Severe Spring Weather Safety

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Paducah aims to promote severe weather safety with a week-long educational campaign.

The Spring Severe Weather Safety and Preparedness campaigns cover Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

As part of the safety and preparedness week event, Kentucky will also hold a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. CST.

Rachel Trevino, a meteorologist at the NWS of Paducah, said spring severe weather usually takes place starting in March and continues through May or early June. The most severe weather is expected in April and May. She also said this year looks to be on track to produce the traditional weather patterns for the area.

The campaign is strategically planned to take place shortly before the spring severe weather season, intended to increase awareness of the hazards of severe storms as well as encourage a higher quality response to threats, according to the National Weather Service of Paducah's website.







During each day of the campaign, the NWS will post graphics including tips, facts, and more regarding extreme weather preparedness. These tips include advice, such as staying aware of daily forecasts and road safety in the event of a tornado.

Trevino said it’s an annual event that aims to keep people safe in a season known to bring hazardous thunderstorms with high winds and tornados. Trevino also stressed the importance of being knowledgeable of the potential hazards of the season, as well as preparing plans of action before the need arises.

“If you haven’t thought about what you want to do, it takes longer to decide what to do and to make a good decision,” she said.

She said it’s important to educate and prepare children and teens for the coming season, pointing to school tornado drills that serve to not only keep students safe but also to keep them calm in the case of a weather emergency. She said preparing children for inclement weather situations before they occur may serve to reduce panic in the event that their guardian is out of the house.