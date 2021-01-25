Officials: ‘No Evidence Of A Gunshot Found’ At Murray High School

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders surrounded and secured the Murray High School campus for more than an hour this morning after receiving a report of shots fired. After a search of the campus, police said it was a false report.

During a press briefing around 10:45 a.m., Sgt. Andrew Wiggins with Murray Police Department said at 8:54 a.m. police received reports of gunshots fired at the Murray High School and immediately responded. Law enforcement officers with Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray State Police Department, Kentucky State Police, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Wiggins said officers searched every classroom, building and vehicle on campus.

“While clearing the building, no evidence of a gunshot was found,” he said. “All students and staff are safe. The investigation is going on at this time.”

Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Samons said upon receiving the report that Murray PD responded to threat, the high school went into immediate lockdown. He said teachers locked classroom doors and students hid in the corners until they received notice the incident was resolved. The school was in lockdown for about an hour and 15 minutes, he added.

“I’m very proud of all our staff was able to do and I’m very proud of the local law enforcement and their quick response,” Samons said. “I feel they had the situation underhand immediately.”

“To my understanding, no one heard shots fired here in the building,” Samons confirmed.

When asked if officials know who made the call, Samons said, “The investigation is ongoing.”

Samons said he’s not aware of any arrests made at this time, but confirmed bringing in Commonwealth’s Attorneys to provide assistance and guidance regarding how the school proceeds.

“If the individuals are found that made these calls, we will make sure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Samons said.

One of the reporters at the press briefing noted two days ago, Jan. 23, was the three year mark since the Marshall County High School shooting when two students lost their lives and 14 others were injured. He asked if that contributed to tensions running high during today’s response at Murray High.

Samons said, “Our first priority is the safety of our students and our staff. Marshall County weighs heavy on our hearts.”

Wiggins said the police department will release more information regarding the ongoing investigation as they’re able, but won’t release more information at this time.

Liam Niemeyer and Chad Lampe contributed to this report.