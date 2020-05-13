Paducah Police Charge Suspect In Murder Of Local Teacher

This article has been updated with the most recent information released on May 13 by the Paducah Police Department.

The Paducah Police Department said the shooting victim found near Fountain Avenue and Harrison Street on May 12 was a local special education teacher who was killed by a convicted felon she tried to help adjust to life outside prison.

According to a press release issued by the PPD, Kelvin L. Richardson, 56, of Paducah, is charged in the death of Carrie D. “CD” McCord, 56. Richardson was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and violation of an Interpersonal Protective Order.

Richardson, who was released from prison on parole in Feb. 2019, allegedly told detectives McCord tried to help him adjust to life outside of prison. But in March, according to the PPD, Richardson began causing problems for the victim, and she obtained an Interpersonal Protective Order to keep him away from her and her home.

On May 12, Richardson went to McCord’s home despite the order, and allegedly told officers he obtained a gun and went there with the intent to kill McCord and three neighbors who reportedly intervened in an earlier incident. Richardson told officers he confronted McCord on her back porch and demanded she call the neighbors outside so he could kill them. When she repeatedly refused, he said he shot her and left the scene on a bicycle.

PPD said officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 12 to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Harrison Street.

Officers found McCord in her back yard with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton

Richardson was caught shortly after fleeing the alleged incident and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail the same day. An investigation by PPD detectives and the county coroner’s office is ongoing. PPD said detectives are reviewing the case with the McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and other charges are possible.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 13 at the Regional Crime Laboratory in Madisonville.

According to the release issued by PPD, Richardson was released from prison on parole and assigned to Keeton Correctional Center in Paducah on Feb. 19, 2019. The Department of Corrections ordered him released from Keeton on May 31, 2019, to a residence in the 3700 block of Hinkleville Road. Richardson completed his parole in August 2019. He has a lengthy criminal history, which includes multiple violent felonies.

The original article is below:

The Paducah Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of a Paducah woman.

PPD said officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 12 to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Harrison Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman lying dead in the yard of a residence and a male suspect fleeing on a bicycle.

PPD said the suspect fled from officers when they tried to stop him but he was caught on 12th Street, just a few blocks from the scene.

PPD said the investigation is in the “very early stages.”