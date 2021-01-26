Person Of Interest Sought In Double Fatal Shooting At Lake

Officials say a person of interest is being sought in the fatal shootings of two men at a lake in northeastern Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 70-year-old David Vowell is being sought in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Chance Black and 25-year-old Zachery Grooms. The agency says Martin is considered armed and dangerous. A prosecutor told WREG-TV on Tuesday that both of the younger men men were shot Monday at a blind on Reelfoot Lake and that Black is the son of a sheriff's deputy in Weakley County. Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Vowell.