Shaq Buchanan Signs With Memphis Grizzlies G-League Affiliate

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Shaq Buchanan to their G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

The G-League is the NBA’s official minor league. According to a release from the Memphis Grizzlies, the reigning OVC Defensive Player of the Year went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and played with the team during the Summer League.

He averaged 13 points and four rebounds during his senior season at Murray State and helped lead the Racers to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected reigning OVC Player of the Year, Ja Morant, second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.