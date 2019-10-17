Shaq Buchanan Signs With Memphis Grizzlies G-League Affiliate

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Dave Winder / Murray State Athletics

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Shaq Buchanan to their G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

The G-League is the NBA’s official minor league. According to a release from the Memphis Grizzlies, the reigning OVC Defensive Player of the Year went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and played with the team during the Summer League.

He averaged 13 points and four rebounds during his senior season at Murray State and helped lead the Racers to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. 

The Memphis Grizzlies selected reigning OVC Player of the Year, Ja Morant, second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Tags: 
Shaq Buchanan
Murray State Basketball
Memphis Grizzlies

Related Content

Murray State Guard Buchanan Signs NBA Summer League Deal With Memphis Grizzlies

By Jun 22, 2019
Dave Winder / Murray State Athletics, GoRacers.com

The reigning OVC Defensive Player of the Year is headed to the NBA Summer League where he will join up with his All-American former teammate.

"Ja Morant Day" - Murray State Welcomes Back Star Player

By Aug 23, 2019
Cory Sharber / WKMS

OVC Player of the Year - now NBA player - Ja Morant received a warm welcome back to Murray State University on Friday.

Former MSU Guard Cameron Payne Signs Two Year Deal With Toronto Raptors

By Jul 18, 2019
Keith Allison / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

Former OVC Player of the Year Cameron Payne has signed a two year deal with the Toronto Raptors.