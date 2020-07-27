TBI Investigating Unnamed Henry County Lawyer

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Henry County lawyer.

According to a letter from Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish the matter involves one or more lawyers whose practice is located in the 24th Judicial District. The document does not include the lawyer’s name.

In the letter Parish said he will ask the Tennessee Supreme Court to designate another judge from outside the district to hear all future matters related to the criminal investigation. Parish approved an order last week appointing District Attorney Jody Pickens as prosecutor for the time being. Pickens will serve as a point of contact for the TBI to discuss investigative findings and potential charges.