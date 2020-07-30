Tennessee High Court Hearing Thursday On Mail Vote Expansion

The Tennessee Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments over whether to keep absentee voting open to all eligible voters for the November election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing Thursday comes on the last day to request absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election. Last month, a state court judge ordered the absentee expansion during the pandemic, and the Supreme Court decided against blocking it for the primary.

The court could act quickly on the general election because the first day to request absentee ballots is Aug. 5. Tennessee election officials have opposed the expansion of absentee eligibility.