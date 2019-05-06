Tennessee House Speaker's Top Aide Admits To Sending Racist Texts

Credit Wasin Pummarin / 123rf Stock Photo

A top aide for Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has admitted to sending racist text messages amid news report revealing exchanges where he allegedly used a racial slur and called black people "idiots."

According to a statement released Monday, Chief of Staff Cade Cothren told Casada nearly three years ago that he was struggling with personal issues but has since sought counseling.

Cothren says he "sent some" of the racists texts — first reported by WTVF-TV — but he did not elaborate on which text messages he specifically did or didn't write.

Cothren also said he turned to "maladaptive coping mechanisms" at one point during his career.

Tennessee House Republican spokesman Doug Kufner did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

