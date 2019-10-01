We Want Your Homegrown Poems

WKMS and the Hoptown Chronicle, in support of The Big Read-Hopkinsville, will host poetry readings by area residents who take their inspiration from Kentucky author George Ella Lyon's classic, "Where I'm From."

Read Lyon's poem and write your own version about all the places and people who have shaped your life and identity.

Then come to The Corner Coffeehouse at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, to share you creation. Everyone is welcome. You don't have to write a poem to attend.

Where I'm From

by George Ella Lyon

I am from clothespins,

from Clorox and carbon-tetrachloride.

I am from the dirt under the back porch.

(Black, glistening,

it tasted like beets.)

I am from the forsythia bush

the Dutch elm

whose long-gone limbs I remember

as if they were my own.

I'm from fudge and eyeglasses,

from Imogene and Alafair.

I'm from the know-it-alls

and the pass-it-ons,

from Perk up! and Pipe down!

I'm from He restoreth my soul

with a cottonball lamb

and ten verses I can say myself.

I'm from Artemus and Billie's Branch,

fried corn and strong coffee.

From the finger my grandfather lost

to the auger,

the eye my father shut to keep his sight.

Under my bed was a dress box

spilling old pictures,

a sift of lost faces

to drift beneath my dreams.

I am from those moments--

snapped before I budded --

leaf-fall from the family tree.

