Weather Brings Flooding, Road and Property Damage Across Western Kentucky

Heavy rainfall across western Kentucky flooded low-lying roads and other areas Sunday leading to road and property damage throughout the region.

Residents and government agencies from Fulton County to Hopkinsville posted photos and videos on social media of flood waters overrunning roads, surrounding cars and houses, and flooding a restaurant in Murray.

Major flooding in the area. Please don’t drive through roadways that are flooded. pic.twitter.com/HPNT4zBKwR — Pembroke Fire Department (@FirePembroke) February 28, 2021

The Calloway County Fiscal Court also declared a local state of emergency, citing in part the flooding damage in the county. Much of the Four Rivers region of northwest Tennessee, western Kentucky, southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois remains under a Flood Watch and Tornado Watch into Sunday evening. See the National Weather Service of Paducah’s website for local weather updates.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises turning around when approaching standing water in a roadway, with as little as six inches of moving water able to knock an individual off their feet or run a car off the roadway.

This story may be updated.