Public Safety

Nine killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Trigg County

Published March 30, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT

Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky.

A military spokesperson said the crash occurred Wednesday night in Trigg County about 30 miles northwest of Fort Campbell. The helicopters landed in a field near a residential area.

All nine soldiers who died were on the two helicopters, according to a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division. There were no injuries on the ground. The crash is still under investigation.

Public Safety Fort Campbell
