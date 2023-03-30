Nine killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Trigg County

Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky.

A military spokesperson said the crash occurred Wednesday night in Trigg County about 30 miles northwest of Fort Campbell. The helicopters landed in a field near a residential area.

All nine soldiers who died were on the two helicopters, according to a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division. There were no injuries on the ground. The crash is still under investigation.