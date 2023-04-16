© 2023
Public Safety

Louisville shooter fires into park crowd; 2 dead, 4 wounded

Louisville Public Media | By Associated Press
Published April 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT
Nearly 200 pedestrians have been struck and killed by drivers along Louisville's roadways since 2014.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.

Police were called around 9 p.m. to Chickasaw Park in Louisville, authorities said.

“Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting, when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people,” Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.

There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting and police asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

“As of right now we have no witnesses,” Humphrey said.

“This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the scene Saturday night, referring to a shooting on Monday in which a gunman killed five Louisville bank employees while livestreaming the attack on Instagram.

“On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence,” Greenberg said. “And now, five days later, we’re at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence.”

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
