Four injured in Paducah following after-prom party shooting

Four people were injured following a shooting at a prom after-party at the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah early Sunday morning.

According to the Paducah Police Department , officers were told there was a disturbance at the party that led to multiple gunshots being fired in the community center’s parking lot. Four people between the ages of 14 and 20 years old were shot, but officials say the injuries were not life threatening.

PPD detectives are investigating the incident.