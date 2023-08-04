Flash flooding hits western Tennessee, forcing some Union City residents to evacuate

Flash flooding emergencies are in effect across the southeastern United States Friday as heavy rain continues to impact the region.

A flash flood emergency was issued Friday for Union City, Tennessee, after thunderstorms dropped over 11 inches of heavy rain in the western Tennessee city.

The National Weather Service's Memphis office is calling the situation in Union City “catastrophic.” A flood warning is in effect for a large part of Obion County until 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Floodwaters as deep as four feet gathered at Green Acres mobile home park, forcing its residents to be evacuated by boat. Additional rainfall is expected throughout Friday. WREG-TV reports as many as 24 residents were evacuated by boat.

Obion County Schools were closed Friday due to the flood warning.

High water has been reported in Weakley County. Other Tennessee cities expected to experience flash flooding, according to the NWS, include: Martin, Troy, Sharon, Woodland Mills, Rives, Gibbs, Shaffner, McCutchen Heights, Terrell, Mount Pelia, Moffatt, Gardner, Sidonia, Old Fremont, Crystal and Fremont.

The heavy rain is also impacting parts of far western Kentucky, with multiple locales in Fulton County reporting flooded roads and evacuations.

Far western Kentucky recently experienced severe flooding, when record amounts of rain fell overnight in Graves County with the waters causing damage and evacuations in several surrounding counties.