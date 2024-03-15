Severe storms with tornadoes hits central US, including Kentucky

Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses and killed at least three people in the central United States.

Officials scrambled Friday to assess the extent of the destruction. The three reported deaths came in Ohio's Logan County. Authorities are using cadaver dogs to search for any more bodies.

Thursday night’s storms also left trails of destruction in Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas.

Officials say a tornado in Kentucky damaged many structures.

In Kentucky, Trimble County Emergency Management Director Andrew Stark told the Courier Journal of Louisville that the storms damaged at least 50 structures, including homes.

Dozens of structures were damaged in the Kentucky town of Milton, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

Officials say about 40 people were injured by a suspected tornado in the Indiana community of Winchester. And a probable tornado struck the retirement community of Hot Springs Village in Arkansas.