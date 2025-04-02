Forecasters warn Wednesday’s storms could produce tornado outbreak across region

Officials with the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center are forecasting a significant chance of a tornado outbreak across western Kentucky and Tennessee as well as in southern Illinois, Indiana and Missouri Wednesday evening.

Early Wednesday morning, the Prediction Center published updated guidance warning that there will be a high chance of severe weather in the lower Ohio Valley, the Middle Mississippi Valley and the eastern Ozarks. Communities across the Purchase Area and in much of the Pennyrile Area have the highest risk of severe weather.

For days , NWS officials in the Paducah office have warned that the storm system expected to enter the region Wednesday afternoon could produce severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

The storms on Wednesday are expected to arrive between 3 and 9 p.m. in areas around Paducah, Mayfield and Murray. The weather system will make its way east across the region, and is forecasted to impact communities like Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Owensboro between 5 and 11 p.m.

Ahead of the storms, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency . In the state release , Beshear advised people to take caution and stay weather aware.

“Tornadoes are expected, and I know that’s tough to hear. And we are most concerned about the area of Western Kentucky that has gotten hit far too much, as well as a wider area of Western Kentucky,” Beshear said. “Remember, these can be strong tornadoes, EF-2 and greater. We’re really concerned about people’s safety, especially in the overnight, because when storms or tornadoes hit while people are asleep, that’s sadly when we’ve lost the most people. So, everybody out there, be really careful.”

Paducah’s NWS office has also issued a flash flood watch for this weekend, with rain starting Wednesday and expected to last through Saturday. Forecasters project at least seven to 10 inches of rain throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee and southern Illinois with the potential for up to 15 inches in some areas.

As storms continue to make their way across the region in the coming days, forecasters warn that Thursday could also hold the potential for severe weather.