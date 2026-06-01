Emergency management officials detail train derailment near Hickman-Carlisle county line

Emergency management officials in Hickman County have released details on a CN Railroad train that derailed near the Hickman-Carlisle county line late Sunday night.

Per a social media post from Hickman County Emergency Management, two locomotives and 29 railcars crashed off of the railway in a heavily wooded area past the end of Peery Road. HCEM was notified of the derailment around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The train was carrying a mixed freight load of aggregate materials, automotive-related cargo and non-hazardous chemical products. Two cars were initially thought to have contained potentially hazardous materials, but further assessment determined the railcars didn’t pose a threat to public safety.

No injuries have been reported.

Peery Road will remain closed until further notice with emergency personnel still on the scene as CN Railroad carries out recovery and remediation operations.