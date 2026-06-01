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Emergency management officials detail train derailment near Hickman-Carlisle county line

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published June 1, 2026 at 7:19 AM CDT

Hickman County Emergency Management

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A train derailed overnight near the Hickman-Carlisle county line on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Emergency management officials in Hickman County have released details on a CN Railroad train that derailed near the Hickman-Carlisle county line late Sunday night.

Per a social media post from Hickman County Emergency Management, two locomotives and 29 railcars crashed off of the railway in a heavily wooded area past the end of Peery Road. HCEM was notified of the derailment around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The train was carrying a mixed freight load of aggregate materials, automotive-related cargo and non-hazardous chemical products. Two cars were initially thought to have contained potentially hazardous materials, but further assessment determined the railcars didn’t pose a threat to public safety.

No injuries have been reported.

Peery Road will remain closed until further notice with emergency personnel still on the scene as CN Railroad carries out recovery and remediation operations.
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Public Safety train derailment
Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
See stories by Derek Operle
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