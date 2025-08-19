Jesse D. Jones, influential Murray State donor, dies
Murray State University announced Tuesday that one of the university’s biggest benefactors has died.
Jesse D. Jones, who died on Aug. 7, was a Marshall County native who graduated from MSU in 1964 with a degree in chemistry. According to a release from Murray State, Jones was the “single most generous individual donor” in the university’s history.
The Murray State alum is most notably known for his contributions to the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering, and Technology, and the Jones Chemistry Building.
Jones additionally donated funds for other buildings and university programs, including:
- The Jesse L. Jones Family Clock Tower, named for Jesse D. Jones’ father
- The Hattie Mayme Ross Science Library, named for Jones’ grandmother
- The Jones-Ross Research Laboratory
- The Ross Mathematical Studies and Career Center
- The Dr. Gary W. Boggess Science Resource Center, named for Jones’ friend
- Jesse D. Jones Scholars scholarship fund
- Jesse D. Jones Endowed Professorships fund
- The Racer Oral Communications Center
- The Hall of Benefactors and Distinguished Alumni
- The connection gateway between the Engineering and Physics Building and Jones Hall
University officials say Jones’ contributions to scholarship funds, building construction, and educational programs has left “an enduring mark on campus.”