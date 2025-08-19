Jesse D. Jones, influential Murray State donor, dies

Murray State University announced Tuesday that one of the university’s biggest benefactors has died.

Jesse D. Jones, who died on Aug. 7, was a Marshall County native who graduated from MSU in 1964 with a degree in chemistry. According to a release from Murray State , Jones was the “single most generous individual donor” in the university’s history.

The Murray State alum is most notably known for his contributions to the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering, and Technology, and the Jones Chemistry Building.

Jones additionally donated funds for other buildings and university programs, including:

The Jesse L. Jones Family Clock Tower, named for Jesse D. Jones’ father

The Hattie Mayme Ross Science Library, named for Jones’ grandmother

The Jones-Ross Research Laboratory

The Ross Mathematical Studies and Career Center

The Dr. Gary W. Boggess Science Resource Center, named for Jones’ friend

Jesse D. Jones Scholars scholarship fund

Jesse D. Jones Endowed Professorships fund

The Racer Oral Communications Center

The Hall of Benefactors and Distinguished Alumni

The connection gateway between the Engineering and Physics Building and Jones Hall

University officials say Jones’ contributions to scholarship funds, building construction, and educational programs has left “an enduring mark on campus.”