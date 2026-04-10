West Kentucky group receives $1.9M grant to grow nuclear, STEM education programs

As interest in nuclear energy generation grows in far western Kentucky, an educational group is partnering with schools and other organizations in the region to fund new initiatives aimed at getting area students interested in nuclear-related careers.

The West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, a group that provides support services to over 20 of the state’s westernmost school districts, was recently awarded a $1.9 million grant from the Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development. The organization is using these funds to establish the WKEC Nuclear Energy Education & Workforce Plan, which will focus on developing programs aimed at developing a workforce pipeline for future jobs in and around the nuclear sector. .

Susan Beatty, who oversees some grant programs for WKEC, said this new initiative is designed to help get the new generation prepared for a nuclear future. The program coming from the grant funding is designed to introduce younger students to opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“We want to give everybody the opportunity to experience those careers, right? You don't know until you've experienced it, whether you like it or not,” Beatty said.

WKEC is working with schools and other groups to provide these educational opportunities. One of those organizations that will receive funding to further STEM education programming is the Challenger Learning Center housed at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.

The center offers STEM programming to area students with a focus on space-themed simulations, including interactive missions to the moon and to Mars. The CLC also hosts summer camps and other community activities geared toward elementary and middle school students.

Beatty said WKEC’s grant funding will help fund field trips for middle school students from 12 Jackson Purchase Area districts to visit the Challenger Learning Center. The CLC will also use funds to develop educational programming about nuclear energy.

Mellisa Duncan, director of the CLC, said the center aims to provide a more hands-on experience relating to space missions and STEM related activities to help students with critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork.

“We are honored that WKEC sees the value of our program and included us in the grant,” Duncan said.

Additionally, Beatty said WKEC is providing professional development to second, fourth and seventh grade teachers over the summer on how to teach different age-appropriate energy concepts to their students. While elementary and middle school students don’t typically learn about nuclear energy in the classroom, she said students in these grades are still building the foundation they will need to learn higher-level science concepts in the future.

Some of WKEC’s grant funding will also go toward buying career modules for middle school students from Paxton/Patterson Labs , a group that provides college and career preparation for students with a focus on STEM, architecture and health sciences.

The grant will also pay for WKEC to hire two technology specialists to provide support for participating schools, as well as a partnership with the Paducah Innovation Hub at Paducah Tilghman High School to provide more challenging hands-on experiences to students that show aptitude toward STEM-related careers.