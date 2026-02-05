Murray Art Guild opens new downtown space

After six years of planning, fundraising and construction, The Murray Art Guild, or the MAG, opened their new, larger space Tuesday.

The new building includes an art market and gallery, a ceramics studio, a weaving studio, a multi-use workshop space and individual artist studios that are available to rent. It also houses offices for Arts for All Kentucky , a statewide organization that aims to make art more accessible for those with disabilities.

The new building cost $2.1 million to construct, which was partially paid for by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant that the state awarded to the Calloway County group in 2023. The remainder of the funding came from donations made by community members and other local entities.

The original building was at the same location, but was demolished in 2023. The MAG operated out of temporary spaces while the new building was under construction.

A variety of programs offered at the MAG are for ages 3 and up. Younger artists can participate in the guild’s Messy Friday workshops, while older artists can do anything from watercolor painting to metal enameling.

“I do love being able to be in a community art center and offer multi age classes,” said Debi Henry Danielson, the MAG’s executive director. “It is really fun.”

Programming started up at the MAG’s new building on Tuesday, and other classes are scheduled throughout the month of February. The space’s grand opening will be held on March 6.

“We wanted to allow ourselves some time to get settled, get our programming started back up, and then be ready to invite the community in in a big way,” Danielson said.

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting and demos in the weaving and clay studios. Then, in the evening, local potter Wayne Bates’ project “Collected Works” will be displayed in the MAG’s gallery.

Danielson said that there are a variety of ways to get involved with the MAG, including participating in a workshop, becoming a member or volunteering.

“A lot of people say ‘I am not an artist. Why would I want to be involved?’” Danielson said. “But I mean, if you like art, and you like to be around people who make art, which are often very fun, interesting people, just come down.”