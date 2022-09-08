© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Good Conversations

Paducah's Local Licks Festival Raises Funds for Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club September 10

WKMS | By Austin Carter,
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published September 8, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT
Local Licks 2022
Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club
/
Nathan Brown
The Local Licks Festival will feature Nappy Roots, Soul Dog, Groove Lane, and more on Saturday, September 10th.

The Local Licks Festival returns to Paducah this weekend to raise funds for the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The festival will feature national and local acts. Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club secretary Nathan Brown speaks to Austin Carter about the upcoming festival.

The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club is part of the Boys and Girls Club of America network. Through that network, Brown explains, "we're building the leaders of tomorrow. We mentor young people. Kids come there to learn and to be inspired—to learn not only academically the skills they'll need to succeed in the workplace. But they also learn those soft skills: cooperation, working with others, being real leaders. It's a really great organization that helps so many people. I'm proud to be a part of it."

The Local Licks Festival was first designed last year to raise funds for the OCBG Club. "A lot of the artists and musicians all around western Kentucky are always looking for ways to help the community. This was really the brainchild of a group of musicians who wanted a venue to play, to do a large event, and to find a charity to help. Oscar Cross was a natural fit for that," Brown explains.

Internationally acclaimed hip hop group Nappy Roots headline the Local Licks Festival this year. "They have their roots here in Kentucky; they work out of Atlanta now," Brown says. "It's the biggest name act we've ever had at any level at any festival here in Paducah. They do a lot of charitable work around Kentucky, and the Boys and Girls Club of America has a special place in their heart."

Of course, the Local Licks Festival also features a wide variety of local acts. Featured bands include Broken Record, a young supergroup of musicians who have fine-tuned their craft through lessons at Allen's Music. Other acts include Jaelon Harris, Soul Dog, A Different Sound, and Groove Lane.

"If you haven't seen these bands, it's a great lineup," Brown says. "It's eclectic; it's diverse. It's going to be a great day of music and different sounds than you hear at the other music festivals and events here in Paducah. It's truly a local music festival, and we're highlighting the great talent we have around here in western Kentucky."

Most importantly, the Local Licks Festival helps sustain programming and get the word out about the OCBG Club. "This is about the kids," Brown continues. "The music festival is another way that we're going to be able to continue our outreach to the community. This is the most fun way we can think to do it—put on this awesome music, food, family fun zone. It's going to be a party."

The Local Licks Festival is free and open to the public, though donations are strongly encouraged for Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The festival will take place at Paducah Beer Werks at 301 N. 4th Street and the surrounding two blocks.

For more information on the Local Licks Festival, visit its website. You can also check for event updates on Paducah Beer Werks Facebook page.

Tags

Sounds Good Conversations Oscar Cross Boys & Girls ClubOscar Cross Boys and Girls ClubNathan BrownLocal Licks PaducahLocal Licks Festival
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
See stories by Austin Carter
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
Related Content