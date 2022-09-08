Paducah's Local Licks Festival Raises Funds for Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club September 10

The Local Licks Festival returns to Paducah this weekend to raise funds for the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The festival will feature national and local acts. Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club secretary Nathan Brown speaks to Austin Carter about the upcoming festival.

The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club is part of the Boys and Girls Club of America network. Through that network, Brown explains, "we're building the leaders of tomorrow. We mentor young people. Kids come there to learn and to be inspired—to learn not only academically the skills they'll need to succeed in the workplace. But they also learn those soft skills: cooperation, working with others, being real leaders. It's a really great organization that helps so many people. I'm proud to be a part of it."

The Local Licks Festival was first designed last year to raise funds for the OCBG Club. "A lot of the artists and musicians all around western Kentucky are always looking for ways to help the community. This was really the brainchild of a group of musicians who wanted a venue to play, to do a large event, and to find a charity to help. Oscar Cross was a natural fit for that," Brown explains.

Internationally acclaimed hip hop group Nappy Roots headline the Local Licks Festival this year. "They have their roots here in Kentucky; they work out of Atlanta now," Brown says. "It's the biggest name act we've ever had at any level at any festival here in Paducah. They do a lot of charitable work around Kentucky, and the Boys and Girls Club of America has a special place in their heart."

Of course, the Local Licks Festival also features a wide variety of local acts. Featured bands include Broken Record, a young supergroup of musicians who have fine-tuned their craft through lessons at Allen's Music. Other acts include Jaelon Harris, Soul Dog, A Different Sound, and Groove Lane.

"If you haven't seen these bands, it's a great lineup," Brown says. "It's eclectic; it's diverse. It's going to be a great day of music and different sounds than you hear at the other music festivals and events here in Paducah. It's truly a local music festival, and we're highlighting the great talent we have around here in western Kentucky."

Most importantly, the Local Licks Festival helps sustain programming and get the word out about the OCBG Club. "This is about the kids," Brown continues. "The music festival is another way that we're going to be able to continue our outreach to the community. This is the most fun way we can think to do it—put on this awesome music, food, family fun zone. It's going to be a party."

The Local Licks Festival is free and open to the public, though donations are strongly encouraged for Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The festival will take place at Paducah Beer Werks at 301 N. 4th Street and the surrounding two blocks.

For more information on the Local Licks Festival, visit its website. You can also check for event updates on Paducah Beer Werks Facebook page.