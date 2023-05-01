© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Sounds Good Conversations

New WKMS Series 'Sound Minds' to Explore Relationship Between Music and Mental Health This May

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published May 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT
WKMS
'Sound Minds' will air Thursdays in May from 11 am to 1 pm.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, WKMS presents a new series of Sounds Good episodes hosted by Austin Carter, host of Morning Edition and the Middle of Everywhere podcast. Sound Minds will explore the beneficial relationship between music and mental health and is inspired by a similar series from KEXP in Seattle.

Carter is asking the listening community to share their experiences with music that helped them endure difficult moments in their lives, be it depression, bereavement, addiction, or something else. Music can be a powerful form of therapy, and Sound Minds seeks to explore this therapeutic outlet. E-mail acarter1@murraystate.edu if you are interested in submitting your testimonial.

Tune in to Sound Minds every Thursday in May from 11 am to 1 pm. You can listen on-air, online at WKMS.org, or via the NPR One app.

Sound Minds is sponsored by Emerald Therapy Center, LLC.

Emerald Therapy, LLC
WKMS' latest Sounds Good series, Sound Minds, is sponsored by Emerald Therapy, LLC.

Sounds Good Conversations Mental Health AwarenessSound MindsAustin Carter
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
