3x IBMA Bassist of the Year Vickie Vaughn Releases Debut Solo Album, ‘Travel On’

WKMS Music from the Front Porch host Laura Ray interviews Western Kentucky native and three-time IBMA Bassist of the Year Vickie Vaughn. The powerhouse vocalist and accomplished songwriter debuted her first full-length solo record, ‘Travel On,’ last Friday, November 21st.

Ray and Vaughn talk about growing up onstage at the Kentucky Opry, where Vaughn got her “grindstone cowgirl” work ethic, and what she enjoys about touring as well as the new album. Produced by long-time friend and award-winning fiddler, Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie, Vaughn calls ‘Travel On’ a "true, long-awaited introduction.”