3x IBMA Bassist of the Year Vickie Vaughn Releases Debut Solo Album, ‘Travel On’

WKMS | By Laura Ray
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:12 PM CST
Album cover

WKMS Music from the Front Porch host Laura Ray interviews Western Kentucky native and three-time IBMA Bassist of the Year Vickie Vaughn. The powerhouse vocalist and accomplished songwriter debuted her first full-length solo record, ‘Travel On,’ last Friday, November 21st.

Ray and Vaughn talk about growing up onstage at the Kentucky Opry, where Vaughn got her “grindstone cowgirl” work ethic, and what she enjoys about touring as well as the new album. Produced by long-time friend and award-winning fiddler, Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie, Vaughn calls ‘Travel On’ a "true, long-awaited introduction.”
Sounds Good Conversations
Laura Ray
Live music is life for Music From the Front Porch host Laura Ray, who has seen her favorite band Fruition 26 times – as far west as Baja and as far east as Key West. Originally from Murray, the Murray State alum lives on 35 acres near Kentucky Lake with her husband and cat. Ray writes for Festy GoNuts, The Murray Sentinel, and Kentucky Monthly Magazine. She is honored to join her fellow hosts in the decades-long tradition of sharing Americana music with WKMS listeners on Saturdays. Follow her on Instagram for more!
