Dry January and some local tips for long-term sobriety

It’s the new year and that means new resolutions for many of us. Some common goals include going to the gym, reading more or dieting. But one trend that’s really taken off in the last few years is Dry January – going the whole first month of the year without alcohol.

Many of the people participating in Dry January probably may just want to cut back on their waistlines and a few pints of beer per week – but for those who are considering it because of concerns that they may have a real issue with drinking – we had Holly Cherry, Executive Director of Serenity Recovery in Murray join us with advice for those looking to get started on a path to sobriety.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What are some signs that you may be drinking to excess or that you might need to cut back on alcohol for more than just January?

A: If you see your normal day-to-day routines being interrupted because you may want to take off work early to get drinks. Or maybe you have trouble waking up in the morning because you drank too much the night before. Maybe the alcohol is changing some of your values and goals. Those are some things you should probably take a look at. And maybe Dry January would be a good start to changing some of those behaviors.

Q: If someone realizes they do have a problem and need help – how do they get resources in our area? Can they come to you?

A: The beauty of Serenity is that we do have voluntary enrollments and that it’s a year-long non-residential program. If you have been drinking for a long time, you may find that you need to go to a detox before you come to a recovery. There is a new detox (Genesis ) at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center that opened up a few months ago. They can help step you down over five to seven days.

Then there are a lot of ways to get sober here in Murray, including two places with Alcoholics Anonymous – Murray AA over on the Southside with about 16 meetings per week and the University Church of Christ with three meetings a week and a Sunday Morning 12-step class. Regionally, you can find other AA meetings online.

Q: Whether or not you’re trying to get sober or just trying to complete this month of sobriety for Dry January, are there tips and things you would suggest?

A: Having a water (or other non-alcoholic drink option) already in your hand at an event is always good. Practicing a polite “no thank you” is also good, and planning a way out if things get out of hand. It’s also great to bring a buddy – or an accountability partner – with you if you’re going to an event, wedding, etcetera where there may be a lot of alcohol. They can help “protect you from you” and also be another person there with a bottle of water in their hand, for moral support.

Q: Do you see more people calling for services in January?

A: Yes, the calls start typically right after Christmas. It’s always a good time of year for people to make a change, set a goal, and try to maintain that. Dry January and it being a “cool” thing to do can help with that. The opposite of addiction is connection, so if you feel connected to something larger, that can change your perspective.

Q: We’ve talked a lot about addiction, but what if that’s not an issue for you? Can Dry January still be beneficial?

A: Yes! It can be good if you’re struggling with weight and want to cut some extra calories. Or if you just want to clear your mind. It can help your blood pressure go down , and improve kidney and liver function. I admire the people who can drink in moderation, but I can’t do that. So Dry January is an amazing, new, cool thing to do. And I even know people who don’t have an addiction problem that have stopped drinking after Dry January just because they felt better after.

More information about Serenity Recovery and services the group offers can be found on its website .

There’s also a 24/7 national SAMSHA helpline for substance abuse here: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

