New Murray State beer from Lexington brewery highlights expansion of athletics’ brand

For most of Murray State University’s history, students and community members had to drive out of town – and sometimes out of the state – to purchase alcohol. But, now, they can head to liquor stores and restaurants in town and buy beer with the Racers’ logo on it.

MSU recently partnered with Lexington’s Country Boy Brewing to create Murray State of Mind, a light, crisp-tasting American Wheat Ale that the beer company’s representatives says will pair well with Racer Nation tailgating events.

Tap 216, a bar and grill bordering Murray State’s campus, hosted an official launch event for the new beer Tuesday, where dozens of supporters gathered to be among the first customers to try the university’s new signature brew.

MSU Athletics Director Nico Yantko said the idea for Murray State of Mind was born at that very establishment, where he met with Tap 216’s owner and a Country Boy regional sales representative to discuss ways to grow the school’s market reach both regionally and nationally.

“We talk about it all the time with the Racer Athletics, but our job is to advance the brand of the institution and build a stronger community and ultimately compete for and win championships with our sport programs,” Yantko said. “We're really excited that this [beer] really fits that mold, and [is] certainly a tasty treat for everybody in Racer Nation.”

The university worked with the craft brewery to choose a style and name for the new beer. Country Boy worked with western Kentucky graphic artist Justin Kimbro to design the navy and gold can featuring the Racers’ logo.

Yantko said there “will be a licensing agreement” with Country Boy Brewing that will financially support Murray State and its athletics department through purchases of the beer.

Murray State joins the growing list of schools that have partnered with breweries to launch their own branded beers benefitting their sports teams – including the University of Kentucky , the University of Louisville , Western Kentucky University and Northern Kentucky University .

Country Boy also has ties to the far western Kentucky school. Evan Coppage, one of the brewery’s founders, graduated from Murray State and experimented with craft brewing kits while attending the university.

While Murray State officials see this launch as a way to reach fans in new ways, Country Boy Brewing guest relations and events director Mason Forsythe said the company sees another benefit from the partnership.

“People want that Murray State beer, because they went to Murray State, right?” Forsythe said. “If we can get someone who's not used to craft beer, they've been one of your big brand beer drinkers their entire life. If they can look at that can and say, ‘I want to try that,’ and they try it and they fall in love with it, and then become a Country Boy fan, [that] works out for all of us.”

Forsythe said Murray State of Mind’s distribution will be focused on western Kentucky, where he said Country Boy is looking to make inroads in the regional customer base. However, he said the brewery has already heard demand for the new beer in parts of Louisville, Lexington and central Kentucky areas with strong Murray State alumni contingencies.