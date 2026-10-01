New radio special from WKMS, AMSN to commemorate 50th anniversary of award-winning documentary ‘Harlan County USA’

This month marks 50 years since the premiere of the Academy Award-winning “Harlan County USA,” which shined a light on an eastern Kentucky coal mining community’s fight for a union contract and reshaped what documentary filmmaking could accomplish. WKMS and the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom are commemorating this milestone with a brand-new hourlong audio special, “Harlan County USA at 50.”

In this new special, WKMS News Director Derek Operle dives into the story behind the creation of “Harlan County USA,” details the transformative documentary’s lasting legacy in Kentucky, and examines how the seminal work influenced filmmakers, musicians, and labor movements for generations to come.

"'Harlan County USA' is, nearly without question, the most important film ever captured in the commonwealth of Kentucky. It documents more than a labor struggle, though. It takes us inside a mine, onto the picket lines, and into strikers' homes, painting a vivid portrait of eastern Kentuckians' fight for a contract and the community itself," Operle said. "'Harlan County USA' isn't merely a documentary. It's a historical document of the people, the music, and the spirit of Appalachia."

“Harlan County USA at 50” features commentary from the film’s director Barbara Kopple, who won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Film in 1977 for this work. Over the past several months, Operle has traveled to eastern Kentucky and gathered interviews with miners who were involved in the strikes featured in “Harlan County USA.” He also spoke with filmmakers, academics, labor leaders, and regional musicians about the documentary’s lasting impacts both on art and for workers’ rights.

John Boyle, deputy managing editor of the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, said the special is one example of how the regional news network works to strengthen coverage and share stories from a region that is often overlooked.

“Derek Operle has spent months interviewing the filmmakers, people who appeared in the documentary and those inspired by it. But he's not simply taking a look back at how the film came to be. He's finding throughlines that showcase why it still resonates so heavily, 50 years after it premiered, and how it relates to labor struggles that still persist in our evolving global economy,” Boyle said. “‘Harlan County USA’ centers a community in Eastern Kentucky, but its themes tell a much larger story about a region that has so often been plundered for its resources, while its people and their well-being are overlooked.”

“Harlan County USA at 50” is written and produced by WKMS News Director Derek Operle. It is edited by Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom Deputy Managing Editor John Boyle and Louisville Public Media’s Laura Ellis. The score for this special is by western Kentucky musician Josh Coffey.

“Harlan County USA at 50” will be published on wkms.org and other AMSN affiliate stations’ websites on Oct. 12, 2026. The special will air on 91.3 WKMS on Oct. 15, 2026 at noon central time.