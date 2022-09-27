Murray State University report indicates more stalking cases, fewer drug-related arrests in past year

The Murray State University Police Department reported an increase in the number of stalking cases and liquor-related disciplinary referrals on its campuses for 2021 in its latest campus security report , while the number of drug-related arrests dropped substantially.

There were 10 stalking cases reported to police on the university’s Murray campus — up from four cases in 2020 and eight cases in 2019. Police also saw liquor law violations more than double on the Murray campus to 17, up from just seven disciplinary referrals in 2020. Police reported eight such violations in 2019.

The number of liquor-related arrests on the Murray campus remained stable: police reported two arrests in 2021, three in 2020 and three in 2019.

While drug-related disciplinary referrals remained similarly stable, the number of drug-related arrests sharply declined to eight arrests last year from 20 arrests in 2020 and 43 in 2019. No weapons law violations or arrests were reported in the past three years.

Incidents of rape reported remained relatively level at seven cases in 2021, eight cases in 2020 and seven cases in 2019. No cases of statutory rape — defined in the campus security report as “[s]exual intercourse with a person who is under the statutory age of consent” — were reported to police on Murray’s campus in the past three years. Reported cases of fondling jumped to four cases in 2021 from zero cases in 2020.

Burglary dropped to nine cases in 2021 from 10 cases in 2020. A single case of domestic violence was reported, and no cases of dating violence were reported to police.

No crimes were reported at Murray State’s other campuses in Paducah, Madisonville, Henderson, Fort Campbell, Hopkinsville and at the Hancock Biological Station in Murray.