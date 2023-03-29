TVA to return Native American ancestral remains, artifacts

The Tennessee Valley Authority is taking steps to repatriate the remains of nearly 5,000 Native Americans.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports TVA filed a notice Wednesday of its intent to repatriate all of the ancestral remains and funerary objects it possesses. The remains and objects were removed from their original resting places in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama.

According to ProPublica, TVA has the eighth-largest collection in the nation of unrepatriated Native American remains.

Native American tribes and descendants can now write requests for repatriation of remains and artifacts to the TVA.