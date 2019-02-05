C.E. Weldon Public Library In Martin, TN Announces $7 Million Library Expansion

The C.E. Weldon Public Library in Martin, Tennessee, is receiving an estimated $7 million expansion.

Director Roberta Peacock said the new library is being built on a separate lot and will nearly triple the size of their current library at 32,000 square feet. She said new additions include a makerspace, more meeting areas, a new children’s library and computer lab.

She said technology in recent decades has changed the way libraries serve their communities. “The plans are, not only to have a place where they can check-in or check-out books, but it’s going to be more like a community center where we can provide more programs for the public,” she said.

Peacock said the library plans to hold various classes in the makerspace and computer lab- as well as cooking classes in a new kitchen area.

The library’s website said the city received a USDA-Rural Development loan for $5.5 million and established the Martin Public Library Foundation to raise the remaining $1.5 million from private donors.

Peacock said construction is set to begin this fall.