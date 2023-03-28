KMA, American Academy of Pediatrics Ky. chapter oppose ‘anti-trans’ bill

The Kentucky Medical Association and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are backing Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150. Critics call the bill a sweeping piece of anti-trans legislation. Pediatric Doctor Christopher Bolling (Bowling) testified against that bill and a related House measure to the General Assembly.

“It's a really big overreach by the state legislature. So what the state legislature is doing is they are taking a very complicated medical condition. And they are saying the science is settled. We don't want this under age 18.”

Bolling said legislators chose to listen to people from out of state fringe and discredited organizations – and take away parental rights.

“The legislature is going into an exam room and saying to a family and a patient and their health care provider that you are not allowed to provide what is considered the standard medical care for this condition.”

The condition Bolling referred to is gender dysphoria. The American Psychiatric Association defines that as psychological distress resulting from the difference between someone’s sex at birth and their gender identity.

