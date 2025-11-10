Paducah alt-rockers, Beware the Poster Kids, to perform on the next Live Lunch, November 14

Sounds Good's Live Lunch series continues this Friday, November 14, at 12 noon with Paducah-based alt-rock outfit, Beware The Poster Kids. A four-piece band forged from lifelong friendships, Beware The Poster Kids crafts a unique sound that blends 2000s alternative, baroque pop, 1990s grunge, and indie rock.

The band has rapidly made a name for itself since its 2022 founding, curating its own Music and Arts festival and electrifying stages across the region with infectious melodies and performances. Beware The Poster Kids' upcoming debut album, The Worshipful Company of Clockmakers, weaves a narrative of time, loss, and redemption, showcasing their devotion to storytelling and cathartic songwriting.

With a DIY ethos and boundless creativity, Beware The Poster Kids invites listeners on an odyssey of sound and soul. The band's first single from their forthcoming album, "Little Headlight", is out now and available on all streaming platforms.

Join Tracy Ross for another installment of the Sounds Good Live Lunch series on Friday, November 14, at 12 pm. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.