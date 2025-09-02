Paducah hard rock band Black Patch Revival to perform next Live Lunch, September 5

West Kentucky hard rockers Black Patch Revival make their Live Lunch debut this Friday, September 5. Hailing from Paducah, Kentucky, Black Patch Revival has become a staple in the local music scene, thanks to the relentless pace of their live shows and all-star lineup.

Sam Blalock lights the room on fire with his lead guitar, Grady Wring provides powerful vocals reminiscent of the hard rock of the 1970s and 80s, and Todd Anderson and Jason Crivello fuel the band on bass and drums. Black Patch Revival plays rock 'n' roll the way it's meant to be played: loud.

Black Patch Revival performs on Sounds Good's Live Lunch ahead of a performance at Paducah Beer Werks on Saturday, September 6, during which they will be recording a live album with Shelby Preklas of Loud and Clear Studios in Paducah. The band also performs at Wits' End Records in Murray on October 18.

For more up-to-date show information, follow Black Patch Revival on Facebook.

Join Tracy Ross for the next Live Lunch featuring Black Patch Revival on Friday, September 5, at 12 pm. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.

