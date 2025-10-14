© 2025
Paducah's newest R&B pop outfit, Simone & the Sound, to perform on next Live Lunch, October 17

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:15 PM CDT

A new R&B and pop outfit from Paducah, Kentucky, will make their Sounds Good Live Lunch debut this Friday, October 17, at 12 pm. Simone & the Sound is a fresh face in the music scene, bringing her own twist to the stage with original songs that blend R&B, pop, and disco with a dash of musical theater and quirky charm. Though this particular lineup is new, Simone and her bandmates (Bryce Hayden on guitar, Richard Marks on bass, and Jon Lewis on drums) are no strangers to the stage.

Simone & the Sound's Live Lunch performance coincides with the release of their first album, Afterglow. There will be an Afterglow album release show later that night (Friday, October 17) at 9 pm at the Johnson Bar in Paducah. For more information and upcoming show dates, follow Simone's Facebook page.

Join Tracy Ross for another installment of the Sounds Good Live Lunch series on Friday, October 17, at 12 pm. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
