Paducah's newest R&B pop outfit, Simone & the Sound, to perform on next Live Lunch, October 17

A new R&B and pop outfit from Paducah, Kentucky, will make their Sounds Good Live Lunch debut this Friday, October 17, at 12 pm. Simone & the Sound is a fresh face in the music scene, bringing her own twist to the stage with original songs that blend R&B, pop, and disco with a dash of musical theater and quirky charm. Though this particular lineup is new, Simone and her bandmates (Bryce Hayden on guitar, Richard Marks on bass, and Jon Lewis on drums) are no strangers to the stage.

Simone & the Sound's Live Lunch performance coincides with the release of their first album, Afterglow. There will be an Afterglow album release show later that night (Friday, October 17) at 9 pm at the Johnson Bar in Paducah. For more information and upcoming show dates, follow Simone's Facebook page.

Join Tracy Ross for another installment of the Sounds Good Live Lunch series on Friday, October 17, at 12 pm.