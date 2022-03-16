Rep. Comer to speak at Salute to Agriculture in Christian Co.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., will be the keynote speaker for the annual Salute to Agriculture Eye Opener Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Silo Event Center, 110 John Rives Road.

Comer is the former Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, serving one term before his election to Congress in 2016. Currently, he is the minority ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, where he had a key role in the bipartisan U.S. Postal Reform Act that passed out of the Senate last week. Rural advocates pushed for the measure, in part because it codifies into federal law a minimum six-day mail delivery schedule seen as crucial for people living in more remote areas of the country.

Christian County’s Farmer of the Year, Ag Business of the Year and Friend of Agriculture awards will be presented during the Salute to Agriculture. The Christian County Agri-Business Association and the Chamber of Commerce sponsor the event.

Reservations should be made online or by calling the chamber office at 270-885-9096.

This story was originally published on the Hoptown Chronicle.